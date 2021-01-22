The Jan. 22, 2021, R-C Morning Report

Clouds cross the sky above southern Douglas County on Thursday afternoon.

John Flaherty/Special to The R-C

Genoa, Nev. — A child received serious injuries after being hit by a car while crossing Highway 50 in Round Hill around 5:40 p.m. Thursday. Tahoe-Douglas Fire Marshal Eric Guevin said a family on vacation crossed the highway to go to the Safeway. They didn’t use the crosswalk on their way back. The driver was spotted them in the dark, but couldn’t stop in time to keep from striking the 5-year-old.

Around the same time, a 2-year-old child in the North Valley reportedly pulled a box down and was knocked unconscious. Both children were helicoptered for treatment.

A plan to establish an assessment district to reimburse a Lake Tahoe homeowner for fire improvements was rejected by enough neighbors to prevent its formation. The county is going back to the negotiating table to see what can be done.

Douglas dropped down to 996 active coronavirus cases reported on Thursday with 1,283 recoveries, which is an increase of 40 over Wednesday. Those following along at home may not have updated the bookmark for the updates. The site is still at gethealthycarsoncity.org but they’ve moved the specific info for Douglas.

The brunt of this latest storm appears to still be west of the Sierra. Forecasters say not to expect anything before 10 a.m., but we shall see what occurs. Expect a southeast wind at 10-15 mph shifting to southwest as the front passes this afternoon. Gusts of 25 mph are forecast for this morning.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com