The Jan. 21, 2021, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Today’s virtual county commissioner meeting was pared down to two Lake Tahoe items including the formation of an assessment district to pay for Pittman Terrace’s fire improvements and a discussion of the $16.5 million Cave Rock water system improvements. To watch visit http://www.douglascountynv.gov and click agendas and minutes.

I got a nice report from Tuesday’s vaccination clinic at the senior center. It’s pretty much what I’m hearing from folks who obtained appointments. On Wednesday, Douglas had four new cases and 20 recoveries, which is the way that’s supposed to go.

There was a big puff of black smoke hovering over Carson on Wednesday afternoon that was likely the remnants of a controlled burn. It’s likely we’ll see more burns up around Spooner Lake today before the weather rolls in on Friday.

Western Nevada College is starting classes on Monday, and there’s a whole bunch of virtual, flex and in-person offerings. You can find out more at wnc.edu/classschedule.

Is it wrong that I have an urge to sign up for “Intro to Media and Society?” Some folks likely think I should take “Writing Fiction,” but I might be more entertained by “Earthquakes and Volcanoes.” I should have remembered that the application process is pretty involved for a comedy bit.

The chance of snow has been increasing, but even if it arrives after 10 a.m. Friday, there won’t be much, and it shouldn’t stick in the Valley in the middle of the day.

Today expect mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 55 degrees. The wind will be out of the west at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph this afternoon.

