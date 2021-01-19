The Jan. 19, 2021, R-C Morning Report

Monday's sunset over the Sierra.

Frank Dressel/Special to The R-C

Genoa, Nev. — NV Energy is reporting 1,254 customers, mostly at Lake Tahoe are without electricity this morning. The outage hit at 5:48 a.m. and isn’t expected to be restored until around 8 a.m. If the winds keep up, expect more outages at the Lake today, so save often.

While the winds are wreaking havoc on the other side of the Sierra, it’s a bit breezy here with a 31 mph gust at the airport around midnight. Skyland had a 42 mph gust at 4:14 a.m. and world famous Hell Hole, Calif., (yeah, I’ve never heard of it either) recorded an 83 mph gust with 50 mph sustained winds.

Community coronavirus testing is 1-3 p.m. today at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center. No appointment is necessary. We’re told more appointments for the vaccine site at https://bit.ly/2XF64Cp will be available as more vaccine becomes available. My advice is to set a time each day to click the link and see what comes up.

According to the Centers for Disease Control tracker, Nevada has received 6,550 doses of the vaccine since Jan. 11. In the same period of time, 25,023 more Nevadans have been vaccinated. That brings the totals to 83,674 administered doses out of 211,750 available for 3 million Nevadans.

The northeast wind will make itself felt in terms of cooler temperatures today with the high creaking up toward 51 degrees. Expect sustained winds of 15 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com