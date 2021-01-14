The Jan. 14, 2021, R-C Morning Report

Chief Scott Baker's farewell cake.

Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District

Genoa, Nev. — The link at https://bit.ly/2XF64Cp was working early this morning for residents 70 years and older to sign up for the coronavirus vaccine. Signing up for an appointment for the first shot sets an appointment for the second shot. In Douglas first shots will go out on Jan. 19 with the second going Feb. 9.

There are roughly 14,000 people 70 years or older in Douglas County, which means it’s going to take some patience to get through the line both virtually and in person. Some folks succeeded on getting through and getting appointments on Wednesday, others not so much.

I’ve been following the distributed doses at https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccinations which lists Nevada near the bottom for vaccinating, but if Wednesday’s 207,150 total for the Silver State is accurate with 61,653 distributed, that means there are only 145,497 doses compared to nearly half a million seniors. And we’re only getting vaccine shipments at around 1,000 a day.

I didn’t want to spend the whole morning report on this, so here’s less fraught news. A new chief has taken the reins of the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District. Scott Lindgren took charge from Scott Baker in a ceremony on Wednesday.

It will be more than a week before we get any real weather as temperatures continue to warm up. The high temperature record of 66 degrees set in 1996 isn’t in too much danger, but with a forecast high of 59 degrees today and 64 on Friday, it’s definitely warmer than average.

In addition to a high near 60, we should see sunny skies and the wind out of the southeast around 5 mph calming in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com