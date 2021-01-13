The Jan. 13, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Cows in a field south of Genoa Lane. Eagles and Agriculture is coming Jan. 28-31. Find out more at www.carsonvalleynv.org

Genoa, Nev. — A coronavirus stay-at-home order has been lifted for Alpine and El Dorado counties, though they’re both elevated tiers for California, with El Dorado back in purple and Alpine going to red. The order still affects Mono County, which is working on its vaccine delivery.

In Nevada, we’ve shifted from tiers to lanes when it comes to vaccinations. The age for second tier vaccination has dropped to 70 and folks are eager to find out when and where they can get the shots. When that information is released, I’ll be shouting the news to the high heavens.

Douglas had 25 new cases on Tuesday with 13 new recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 1,036 active cases and 1,140 recoveries, with 25 deaths since March.

Linda Gilkerson was named president of the Douglas County School Board of Trustees on Tuesday evening. Carey Kangas was named vice president and Ross Chichester is the board secretary.

The high temperature today is supposed to hit 60 degrees under mostly sunny skies. That shouldn’t require much heavy lifting since its 37 degrees out already. The breeze is forecast to be 10 mph out of the southwest shifting to southeast later this morning.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com