The Jan. 12, 2020, R-C Morning Report

John Flaherty said this Cooper's hawk landed right in front of his window.

John Flaherty/Special to The R-C

Genoa, Nev. — Douglas County posted a graduation rate of 88.91 percent for the Class of 2020. According to a memo to school board trustees, the 469-student Class had 417 graduates, 15 completers, six fifth-year seniors and 31 dropouts.

Only Humboldt County among the top five had an enrollment higher than the graduation rate with 241 students. The other four had a collective 162 students with Pershing’s 37-student Class of 2020 topping the list with a 94.7-percent graduation rate.

The graduation rate and some organization for the new year are among the items to today’s Douglas County School Board agenda. Trustees meet virtually at 4 p.m. Go to https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1502 to watch and participate.

Planning commissioners will be looking back at 2020 today. Discussions will include accepting the 2020 activities report and the approval of the 2020 Master Plan. Planning commissioners are meeting virtually 1 p.m. You can participate by visiting http://www.douglascountynv.gov and clicking minutes and agendas.

A series of small outages struck the Gardnerville Ranchos on Monday around 5 p.m., setting off at least one alarm. There was also a wreck at Kingsbury and Buchanan that snarled the main route between the Valley and the Lake for a couple of hours.

Expect mostly cloudy skies with a high near 54 degrees and the wind out of the east at 5-10 mph, shifting southwest in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com