The Jan. 11, 2021, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A semi-truck hit a power line near the Minden substation around 2 p.m. Friday, knocking out power to 1,166 NV Energy customers before it was restored at 4:48 p.m. The sheriff’s office was on emergency power for most of the afternoon. None of the traffic lights downtown appeared to have been affected that I saw.

Flags are at half-staff in recognition of the death of Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood. Sicknick was hit in the head during Wednesday’s invasion of the Capitol.

A man in his 70s succumbed to the coronavirus it was reported by Douglas County Emergency Management on Saturday, bringing the toll to 25. As of Sunday, there were 1,021 active cases and 1,116 recoveries. On Friday night, three deaths were reported in the county, including women in their 70s and 90s and a man in his 80s.

Today reportedly starts Tier 2 vaccinations for educators and day-care workers. A half-dozen day-care workers have had confirmed cases since the outbreak began in March, according to the state. It could be at least a couple of weeks yet before the vaccine is available to those 75 and older.

Keep in mind, the coronavirus vaccine is not a one and done kind of deal. Public health officials have been saying vaccinations need to be done at least 21 days apart. The first people to get the shot back before Christmas are getting their second shot around now.

I did a deep dive into the coronavirus coverage over the weekend and distribution of the vaccine is going to be a major undertaking. No one is going to be happier to get this shot than I am. I’ll be applying what I like to think is an “enlightened self-interest” to sharing the information as I get it.

Don’t be shy about checking multiple original sources for information about when and where to get your dose. Include gethealthycarsoncity.org on that list.

We’re up to our necks in the January high-pressure zone, which won’t break any time this week. Expect some breezy conditions during the week, but the temperature is forecast to hit 63 degrees by Friday.

Today expect mostly sunny skies with a high temperature near 51 degrees. The wind will be calm in the morning picking up to 5 mph out of the north this afternoon.

