The invitation remains for us to trust

The Bible is difficult to interpret at times. It is a book, which if used well, can help us decipher the enigmas of life, fight the right battles, know th real enemy and bring us peace with God.

In John 4:13-14 (NLT) Jesus is speaking to a woman at a well and He says, "anyone who drinks this water will soon become thirsty again. But those who drink the water I give will never be thirsty again. It becomes a fresh, bubbling spring within them, giving them eternal life."

She knew he was speaking about Heaven.

Revelation 21:4 (NLT) says God will "… wipe every tear from his eyes and there will be no more death or sorrow or crying or pain. All these things are gone forever."

We all go through times of darkness.

Isiah 59:1-21 (NLT) says "… We look for light but find only darkness. We look for bright skies but walk in gloom. We grope like the blind along a wall feeling our way like people without eyes. Even at brightest noontime, we stumble as though it were dark."

The darkness the Bible refers to here is our sin. The Bible says we cannot save ourselves from our sin. We all need God's forgiveness.

1John 1:5-7 (NLT) says, "This is the message we heard from Jesus and now declare to you: God is light and there is no darkness in Him at all.

Light tells us that God is sinless, pure and holy.

2 Corinthians 4:4-7 (NLT) says " Satan, who I the God of this world, has blinded the minds of those who don't believe. They are unable to see the glorious light of the Good News. They don't understand this message about the glory of Christ, who is the exact likeness of God.

John 1 explains that "The light shines in the darkness and the darkness can never extinguish it … The One who is the true light, who gives light to everyone, was coming into the world. He came into the very world He created, but the world didn't recognize Him. He came to His own people and they rejected Him. But to all who believed Him and accepted Him, He gave the right to become children of God."

In John 10:2-10 )NLT) Jesus said, "I tell you the truth, I am the Gate for the sheep… Those who come in through Me will be save. They will com and go freely and will find good pastures. The thief's purpose is to steal and kill and destroy. My purpose is to give them a rich and satisfying life."

In John 14:6 (NLT) Jesus says, "i am the way, the truth and the life. No one can to the Father except through Me."

Jesus says the Matthew 13:9 (NLT) "He who has ears, let him hear." Jesus spoke in parables. He gathered a group of His own, His disciples who were always intrigued by what Jesus told them about Heaven. They deliberately asked Jesus to explain His parables for them.

In Matthew 13:11 He says, "You are permitted to understand the secrets of the Kingdom of Heaven, but others are not." The parables were foolishness to them because they refused to put time into understanding the truth.

The consequence of not understanding the message of Jesus means that our purpose for life is lost.

1 Corinthians 1:18 (NLT) says "The messages of the cross is foolish to those who are headed for destruction. But we who are being saved know it is the very power of God."

The next time you are playing chess or working on a crossword puzzle or typing your password or simply puzzling over the quandaries of life remember to thank God. Death and sin have been defeated. Now the invitation remains for us to trust in the Lord Jesus Christ.

Amen.

Pastor Ron Carter of Topaz Community Open Bible Church is a member of the Carson Valley Ministers' Association.