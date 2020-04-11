The greatest promise ever made

Church Web sites Carson Valley Bible Church carsonvalleybiblechurch.com" target="_blank">Text">carsonvalleybiblechurch.com Calvary Chapel of Carson Valley cvcalvarychapel.org" target="_blank">Text">cvcalvarychapel.org Corpus Christi Catholic Church http://www.ccchurchcc.org" target="_blank">Text">http://www.ccchurchcc.org Carson Valley United Methodist Church http://www.carsonvalleyumc.com" target="_blank">Text">http://www.carsonvalleyumc.com Christ Presbyterian Church http://www.cvcpc.org" target="_blank">Text">http://www.cvcpc.org Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org" target="_blank">Text">broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org Coventry Cross Episcopal Church http://www.coventrycross.org" target="_blank">Text">http://www.coventrycross.org Crossroads Nazarene http://www.cvcrossroads.com" target="_blank">Text">http://www.cvcrossroads.com The Fountainhead Foursquare Church http://www.ffccarson.org" target="_blank">Text">http://www.ffccarson.org Genoa Community Church http://www.genoacommunitychurch.com" target="_blank">Text">http://www.genoacommunitychurch.com High Sierra Fellowship http://www.hsfellowship.org" target="_blank">Text">http://www.hsfellowship.org Hilltop Community Church http://www.hilltopchurch.net" target="_blank">Text">http://www.hilltopchurch.net Johnson Lane Baptist Church http://www.jlbchurch.org" target="_blank">Text">http://www.jlbchurch.org LifePoint Church http://www.lifepointnv.com" target="_blank">Text">http://www.lifepointnv.com St. Gall Catholic Church http://www.saintgall.org" target="_blank">Text">http://www.saintgall.org Shadow Mountain Church http://www.smchurch.net" target="_blank">Text">http://www.smchurch.net Shepherd of the Sierra Lutheran Church http://www.shepherdofthesierralutheran.org" target="_blank">Text">http://www.shepherdofthesierralutheran.org Smith Valley Baptist Church http://www.smithvalleybaptist.com" target="_blank">Text">http://www.smithvalleybaptist.com Trinity Lutheran Church http://www.trinitylutherangv.com" target="_blank">Text">http://www.trinitylutherangv.com Valley Christian Fellowship http://www.valleycf.org" target="_blank">Text">http://www.valleycf.org

Today I am going to share with you the greatest promise ever made. A promise that has no equal. A promise made to you by one who cannot lie. A promise made by one who has never broken a promise. A promise made by one who has the power and authority to see it through to the end. A promise made by God Himself to all those who will call upon His Name.

Matt 11:17 So when Jesus came, He found that he (Lazarus) had already been in the tomb four days. 18 Now Bethany was near Jerusalem, about two miles away. 19 And many of the Jews had joined the women around Martha and Mary, to comfort them concerning their brother.

20 Then Martha, as soon as she heard that Jesus was coming, went and met Him, but Mary was sitting in the house. 21 Now Martha said to Jesus, “Lord, if You had been here, my brother would not have died. 22 But even now I know that whatever You ask of God, God will give You.”

23 Jesus said to her, “Your brother will rise again.”

24 Martha said to Him, “I know that he will rise again in the resurrection at the last day.”

25 Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live. 26 And whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die. Do you believe this?”

27 She said to Him, “Yes, Lord, I believe that You are the Christ, the Son of God, who is to come into the world.”

Read again this great promise. “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live. And whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die.” Sometimes we fail to see how significant this statement is. He is saying if you believe in Me you will have eternal life. You will live forever. The greatest promise ever made. The greatest gift ever given.

Paul made a short but powerful statement in his second letter to the Corinthian church.

2 Corinthians 9:15 Thanks be to God for His indescribable gift!

Pastor Leo Kruger of Valley Christian Fellowship is a member of Carson Valley Ministers’ Association.