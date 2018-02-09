The Feb. 9 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Douglas County checked 27 businesses to see if the clerks would sell alcohol to a minor. Carson Valley Market and the Tillman 7-Eleven were the only two where the minor successfully obtained alcohol. That's a pretty good percentage, but zero's better.

Deputies are asking the state to sand Kingsbury Grade near Granite Springs because the eastbound lanes are icy. Be careful over the hill.

We've got a little bit of a temperature roller coaster going this weekend. Expect mid-60s this morning, then low 50s and breezy Saturday, then warming up a tad on Sunday before bang! A chance of rain or snow showers and a high of 47 on Monday.