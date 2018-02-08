The Feb. 8 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — This year's Amgen men's bicycle tour will pass through Alpine County and Carson Valley on their way over Kingsbury Grade to the finish line at Heavenly Mountain Resort on May 18, it was announced today. The woman's route on May 22 will travel through the Valley on Foothill Road as well. For more information visit http://www.amgentourofcalifornia.com

Genoans tentatively agreed on Tuesday to maintain a statue of Lillian Virgin honoring Candy Dance on Tuesday night. The sculptor said the statue will be poured sometime in May. It will require regular waxing, but that should only be $100 or so a year.

Wait, what's the weather? Sunny with a high in the mid-60s. Same as it's been for a while. But there might be a tiniest smidge of a change on the horizon in honor of President's Day. The Weather Service is forecasting a chance of rain and snow showers on Monday. Don't hold your breath.