The Feb. 7 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — One person was helicoptered for treatment on Tuesday after the Jeep they were in rolled over near Horseshoe Bend in the Pine Nuts.

Rescuers responded to a two-vehicle motor vehicle collision on Highway 395 near Carson Valley Medical Center at 6:30 a.m. today. It involved a Dodge pickup and a small SUV and it sounds like one person is may be transported by medics.

Faced with the quadrupling in cost of improvements to the entrance to Kings Lane, Gardnerville Town Board members asked for better options on Tuesday night. The town had been engaged in a decade-long effort to improve the crosswalks there, and at Mission, High School and Mill streets.

One of the complicating factors is that the state plans on resurfacing Highway 395 from First Street to Waterloo Lane in 2020, which might lead the town to decide to wait on the crosswalks.

The Carson Valley Arts Council will be seeking support from the Town of Minden for a grant to begin architectural wok for the Copeland building. The Council has been working on that project for around a decade. Minden meets 5:30 p.m. at the CVIC Hall.

Over in Genoa, board members will hear a presentation on the Hans Meyer-Kassel exhibit planned by the Nevada Museum of Art and an accompanying monument to the Genoa painter. There will also be an update o the Lillian Virgin Candy Dance statue. Genoans meet 6:30 a.m. in the Town meeting room.

I was out in my shirtsleeves on Tuesday cleaning a mouse's nest out of my car, it was so nice out. We hit a high of 67 degrees, short of the record, but only by 3 degrees. The record for today is 71 degrees, but the forecast is just for 61 under sunny skies and calm winds.