The Feb. 6 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Gardnerville Town Board members are being asked to decide what they want to do with a variety of improvements to Main Street at their meeting 4:30 p.m. today. The town has tried to make improvements to four crosswalks on Highway 395 for nearly three years. Improvements to the entrance of Kingslane have ballooned in cost. The town board meets at its offices in downtown Gardnerville.

A South Lake Tahoe man faces up to six years in prison in Douglas County District Court after admitting to trafficking in cocaine and methamphetamine in December. Patrick MacRoberts, 45, was arrested around Thanksgiving 2017 after deputies conducted a traffic stop in Gardnerville.

I'll be following up on a Monday collision on Tramway near the Fox & Hound on Kingsbury Grade. Initial reports indicated five vehicles and a fire hydrant were involved in the 1 p.m. wreck.

We need a nice storm to tamp down all the crazy, but that doesn't seem to be in the cards for a while. Today expect sunny skies with a high temperature near 57 degrees with the wind out of the northwest at 5 mph.