The Feb. 3, 2021, R-C Morning Report

The sun catches a contrail over the Sierra on Sunday evening.

Patti Graf/Special to The R-C

Genoa, Nev. — Highway 395 between Topaz and Bridgeport opened on Tuesday afternoon after being closed for around five days, unless you’re in a high-profile vehicle. There are road controls over Daggett and Spooner summits this morning, and actual snow on Kingsbury, so take it easy over the mountains.

Community coronavirus testing is 8-10 a.m. today at the Douglas County Community Center in Gardnerville. No appointments are required. On Tuesday night, the county reported two new cases and 23 recoveries. As of Tuesday, 8,704 of 8,775 doses of the vaccine have been administered by Carson City Health and Human Services.

Alpine County dropped down to the orange tier in California, which means health restrictions have decreased significantly. Dr. Richard Johnson said the county had the best numbers in the Golden State. Another steady three weeks and Alpine drops to the least restrictive tier.

I received reports from a couple of people that Spectrum was down last night. I didn’t have any issues, but I found a map that showed much of Western Nevada was down. I checked to see if there were any power outages to speak of, but nope.

The town boards of Minden and Genoa are both meeting tonight. Minden’s scheduled to hear a proposal from the U.S. Geological Survey on a study of Carson Valley’s water resources. Genoans will discuss a complaint that the town’s rentals are competing with a local business. Both town boards meet at 5:30 p.m., Minden in person at the CVIC Hall and Genoa virtually on Zoom.

The web site change did not go through on Tuesday. We’re hoping the stars align and it goes live today. It’ll be pretty obvious when it does.

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 41 degrees and the wind out of the northwest at 5-15 mph, shifting southeast later this morning.

