The Feb. 28 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — I expect we'll be hearing from the Douglas County grand jury any time now. They started their investigations in February 2017, and had a year to finish. I don't know what topics they tackled, except the jail, which they always do. But I wager that the word "tires" will be in there somewhere. At least I hope it is.

The precipitation picture for February was anything but fabulous. The total for the month in Minden was .19 inches, according to the National Weather Service, which included 1.5 inches of snow. Average for the month is 1.15 inches.

Up top, snow telemetry is showing the snow water equivalent at Carson Pass is 45 percent of average. Lower elevations are doing even worse with Blue Lakes reading 31 percent of average and Poison Flat at 21 percent.

Let's hope March actually does come in like a lion, and stays that way for a bit. The wind advisory arrives 1 a.m. Thursday and the winter weather advisory starts at 4 p.m. There might actually be snow in the Valley on Friday morning.

Today, there's a chance of rain or snow after 4 p.m., with partly sunny skies and a high temperature near 46 degrees. Winds are out of the southwest 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.