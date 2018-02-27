The Feb. 27 R-C Snowing Report

Genoa, Nev. — Road controls are in effect on Highway 395 from Indian Hills to Bridgeport, on Kingsbury, 50 at the Lake, 208 from Holbrook Junction to Wellington and 88 from Minden to the state line. The traffic cameras show cars are flowing around most points.

There aren't as many spinouts as you might think. Just a couple in Reno, so far. There were a couple on 208 last night near Jack Wright Pass around 5:30 p.m.

I'm estimating about an inch of snow in Genoa. It started falling around 6:30 p.m. and kept going for several hours. Heavenly Valley received 8 inches over the past 24 hours according to snow telemetry. There's only a half-inch of moisture in that, so it's pretty dry stuff.

A winter storm watch is forecast to usher in March starting 4 p.m. Thursday. We'll see how that goes.

Today, expect sunny skies and a high temperature of 36 degrees. The wind will be out of the north, shifting west in the afternoon.