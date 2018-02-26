The Feb. 26 R-C Storming Report

Genoa, Nev. — A winter weather advisory is in effect for all of Western Nevada beginning at 6 a.m. The storm is still pinned against the Sierra crest with the wind howling, so it's being shredded. National Weather Service forecasters expect areas south of Highway 50 to see the worst of the storm 1-7 p.m. today.

The weather gauge at Highway 395 and Genoa Lane recorded a 48 mph gust at 3:32 a.m. while Minden-Tahoe Airport recorded a 40 mph wind gust at 3:15 a.m. today.

There are chain controls on Mount Rose Highway and on most routes west of Lake Tahoe. The obligatory high wind warning is in effect on I-580 through Washoe Valley. Chains or snowtires are also being required over I-80, Highway 50 and Highway 88 over the Sierra.

There is a wreck and road hazard up in Truckee Meadows, but not much else. I expect that will change as the storm rolls in. Douglas schools are back in session today, so watch out for the buses, flashing lights, and most of all, students.

The Weather Service is all in on this snow forecast with a 100 percent chance. Expect today's high to hit a brisk 39 degrees with the wind out of the southwest at 10-20 mph, gusting to 35 mph. We could see 1-3 inches of snow, or nada.