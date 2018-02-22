The Feb. 22 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Radar shows the mass of the incoming snowstorm is still north of Reno as of 6 a.m. A winter-weather advisory is in effect for the Sierra and a big chunk of Western Nevada. Forecasters say we could see snow up until 10 a.m., so if you've got a commute best get on with it.

So far there are no road controls in Douglas County. There is a high wind watch on 395 and 580 in Washoe and Pleasant Valleys, but that's hardly new.

The forecast calls for snow from 7 to 10 a.m. then snow showers. Expect the high to hit 35 degrees, with the wind out of the west at 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. The weather service is calling for 1-3 inches of snow, but is not responsible for actual snow.