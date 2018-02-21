The Feb. 21 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Two of three people allegedly involved in a Saturday shoplifting raid on the Topsy Walmart are scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court this afternoon. According to court documents, two men filled a tote with cameras and ran to a waiting car. They made it to Silver City RV Park where one of the men was Tazed during the traffic stop.

A suspicious package near Blue Rock Park turned out to benign. Deputies were clearing the sidewalks around there around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for 2 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday with the possibility of 1-3 inches of snow, with a chance of a half-foot in places across Western Nevada.

There's a slight chance of snow today before 10 p.m., though you wouldn't know it to look outside. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 40 degrees. The wind will pick up out of the southeast at 5 mph later today.