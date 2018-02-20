The Feb. 20 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The identity of the pilot in Monday's plane crash could be revealed today. The crash near Indian Hills occurred just after noon when witnesses reported something fell from the aircraft.

A man indicted by the Douglas County Grand Jury in a Stateline homicide is scheduled to appear in district court for arraignment today. Jose Rodriguez-Quezada, 44, is accused in the Oct. 3, 2017, death of a Reno man.

The fire north of Bishop has grown to 2,250 acres, but firefighters have a line around a quarter of it and most residents are back in their homes. There are 400 firefighters working on the blaze.

Today will be as nice as it's going to be for a while, with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature near 36. The wind will shift to out of the north this afternoon. The weather service is calling for a chance of snow in the Valley on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.