The Feb. 2 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Commissioners rejected all bids after a 90-minute hearing from the attorneys for the two top bidders after getting no real help from the state contractor's board. Even with the low bid, the project was still quite a bit over the engineer's estimate of $8.6 million.

The county approved the 11-unit Hunters Point subdivision in Fish Springs 4-0. Commissioner Dave Nelson was out sick on Thursday. They also approved the audit committee and the fraud, waste and abuse program.

A little earthquake hit north of Highway 208 between Holbrook Junction and Topaz Ranch Estates at about 6:41 p.m. Thursday. I would be shocked if anyone felt it, since it was magnitude 1.17. A similar quake hit Jan. 27 right across the highway.

Expect sunny skies and a high temperature near 61 degrees today, with the wind calm picking up to 5 mph out of the northeast this afternoon.