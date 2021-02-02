The Feb. 2, 2021, R-C Morning Report

A bobcat visits a Genoa home recently.

Genoa, Nev. — A Douglas County man in his 40s died Saturday from the coronavirus, according to health officials. The man is the 29th Douglas resident to die from the virus. On the other side, Douglas is down to 745 active coronavirus cases with the case positivity rate dropping down to 14.9 percent, according to Douglas Emergency Manager Tod Carlini. The target is 8 percent, but things appear to be flattening out a bit.

Highway 395 between the state line and Bridgeport remains closed as the California Department of Transportation continues to clear it after last week’s avalanches. There’s a high wind warning in Washoe Valley this morning.

Gardnerville Town Board members are attending class for their virtual meeting 4:30 p.m. today, including training on Douglas County land use and the Nevada Open Meeting Law. The town’s general fund ended last fiscal year with $384,242, with most of that earmarked for the former Kings Lane Project. You can learn more from http://www.townofgardnerville.com

It’s Ground Hog Day, so here’s the second warning that we’re getting a new web site today. Go live is supposed to be 9 a.m., so if the site suddenly changes then, we made it. As with so many things, we won’t really know how well this will float until we get it into the water.

Into every life some rain must fall, and for us that could be today with precipitation likely after 2 p.m. If we’d received any serious moisture before this last storm, I might be calling to man the boats, but the Valley’s going to soak that moisture right up and ask for more.

The snow level will be 5,900 feet going up to 6,400 feet in the afternoon. Expect a high today of 47 degrees and the wind out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

