The Feb. 16 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A bunch of kids turned up at the dedication of the new Ranchos Aspen Park play equipment on Thursday. They didn't seem to miss the original equipment, which in a few cases might have predated their parents.

Those kids are going to have plenty of time to become familiar with that new stuff as next week Douglas County schools will be out for winter break.

Monday is actually Washington's Birthday, which means government offices at all levels will be closed, along with the post office and banks. I have a friend who hates the term Presidents Day, as technically there's no such animal.

Recommended Stories For You

The old name for this week in Douglas is Ski Week, and it looks like there's the slightest chance we'll see some snow to open it up on Sunday.

As for today, expect sunny skies and highs in the 50s. It will warm up as the storm approaches, getting close to 60 on Saturday. There will be a light breeze today, but the wind will pick up on Saturday night.