The Feb. 14 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — I figure the flower and chocolate shops will be packed today for Valentine's Day, while the restaurants will be doing a rousing business tonight. Tell your beloved how you feel, not just today, but every day.

Planning commissioners approved a handful of zone changes on Tuesday that will result in about 100 homes across the Valley. That's not the net increase, but it's pretty close. The zoning was altered to match master plan amendments approved by the county last year.

The largest single increase was on Bently land next to Cedar Creek in the Ranchos with roughly 45 single-family homes. The Hellwinkel approval on 2 acres near the fire station on County Road in Minden could result in up to 32 units, but that will depend on a lot of things.

Expect sunny skies this morning, with the clouds rolling in this afternoon. The winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph, as front pushes in. We might see some snow late tonight, but that's a longshot.