The Feb. 1, 2021, R-C Morning Report

A snowy Carson Valley on Sunday.

Katherine Replogle/Special to The R-C

Genoa, Nev. — The Record-Courier’s web site is undergoing some changes starting Tuesday, including eliminating Facebook from the comment process, which I hope should slow down the spammers. I’m still learning about the new back end, so there will likely be some glitches as we go forward.

CalTrans is still hacking away at the avalanches in the Walker River Canyon that swept a snowplow into the drink. That means Highway 395 remains closed between Topaz Lake and Bridgeport.

Centenarian Charlie Montanaro made his sky dive on Thursday. I was afraid the weather might have delayed his plans, but I should have known that a World War II Merchant Marine was made of sterner stuff. Here’s the link to the video going around if you want to check it out https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=8JYSaTer5mg&feature=youtu.be

Thanks for all the birthday wishes this weekend. I wasn’t sure I was going to make 60 there for a bit, but here I am, in large part due to the support of family, friends, readers, advertisers and contributors. Here’s hoping 2021 brings us literally back together.

Expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 50 degrees and breezy conditions with the wind out of the south at 15-25 mph, gusting to 45 mph as the next front arrives.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com