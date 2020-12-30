The Dec. 30, 2020, R-C Morning Report

A motorcade escorts Sgt. John Lenz home through Washoe Valley from the hospital on Tuesday.

Kurt Hildebrand

Genoa, Nev. — Douglas Sheriff’s Sgt. John Lenz is home from the hospital and beginning his recovery. A motorcade consisting of his fellow officers escorted him home on Tuesday to quite a crowd.

The Regional Transportation Commission is scheduled to meet virtually 11 a.m. today to award a $1.3 million contract for the design of Muller Lane Parkway. CA Group Inc. is the construction manager at risk for the project. Click on agendas and minutes at http://www.douglascountynv.gov to find out how to participate.

On Tuesday, Douglas Emergency Management reported 15 new coronavirus cases and 13 recoveries. The county is down to 959 active cases and 948 recoveries, according to Carson City Health and Human Services.

We could see a burst of weather late tonight but apparently even the storms are social distancing in 2020. Forecasters are predicting we could see the arrival of at least three atmospheric rivers that could bring moisture in the first week of the new year.

Expect partly sunny conditions today with a chance of snow before midnight then rain mixed with snow. It will be a blustery night with south winds of up to 25 mph after midnight. Today’s high temperature should hit 49 degrees.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com