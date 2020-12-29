The Dec. 29, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Topaz Lake was quiet on Monday, but it will be significantly more busy for Opening Day of fishing on Friday.

Genoa, Nev. — A discussion about the implementation of 988 as a national suicide and mental health hotline and the requirement that local callers use area codes is on the agenda of the 911 Surcharge Advisory Committee’s 10 a.m. meeting via Zoom. Go to Agendas and Minutes at douglascountynv.gov for information on how to watch the meeting.

November was another strong month for the Stateline casinos, which saw a 23.75 percent increase over the same month in 2019. The casinos raked in $17.14 million, bringing the fiscal year total to $106.5 million, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board. That’s only 3.33 percent down for the fiscal year starting July 1.

Douglas has continued its trend of more recoveries than new coronavirus cases on Monday night. With 11 new cases and 19 recoveries, the numbers of recoveries is starting to catch up, finally. You can find out more at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/

With only a few days left of December 2020, the snow-water equivalent at the head of the Carson River is running 77-78 percent of median. Cold temperatures have managed to preserve the 6.8 inches of precipitation that has fallen at Carson Pass. Ebbetts Pass is at 10.1 inches as of this morning.

Another storm is due in on Wednesday night that could help catch us up in the mountains. Snow levels will be down to the Valley floor, but the fast storm is expected to leave very little of the white stuff, so don’t get attached.

Expect sunny skies and a high temperature of 41 today. The wind will be out of the southeast at 5 mph. The overnight low is expected to drop to 15 degrees tonight.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com