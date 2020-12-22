The Dec. 22, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Santa has a chat with a child on Monday at the drive-through Cookies with Santa event in Gardnerville.

Genoa, Nev. — Community coronavirus testing visits the Gardnerville Ranchos Fire Station 7 noon to 2 p.m. today. The test is for asymptomatic people only, so if you have symptoms call your doctor or Carson City Health and Human Services at (775) 434-1988.

The last few days have seen recoveries start to catch up to active coronavirus cases in Douglas County. As of last night there were 935 active cases and 822 recoveries. Douglas had 25 new cases on Monday and 17 recoveries.

I think we all breathed a sigh of relief to learn that Sgt. John Lenz is recovering from Monday’s shooting. He is an accomplished cellist and performed for a Christmas video you can watch here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yoeXXcDJ7_Y&feature=youtu.be

East Fork firefighters battled a stubborn attic fire in Genoa on Monday night. They responded to a home on Meadow Lark Lane east of town around 9:50 p.m. That’s two house fires in two days that required a call to the Nevada branch of the Red Cross to aid residents.

East Fork is responding to a report of wires down in Sheridan. It was blustery last night, with a wind gauge at Highway 395 and Genoa Lane recording a 48 mph gust around 3:30 a.m., which is when power went out to a handful of homes along Highway 88.

It’s relatively warm out this morning at 42 degrees as a storm rolls into Western Nevada. Mountain snow and rain is forecast in the Valley for Christmas afternoon with a colder storm following on Sunday.

There’s a slight chance of rain and snow before 10 a.m., made more slight by the clear skies overhead this morning. Expect the wind out of the south at 5-10 mph shifting north as the front arrives. The high is expected to hit 49, so we don’t have far to go this morning.

