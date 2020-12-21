The Dec. 21, 2020, R-C Morning Report

A van turns around on Douglas Avenue after seeing Gillman is closed.

Kurt Hildebrand

Genoa, Nev. — I’ve confirmed from two sources that a deputy was injured in what sounds like an exchange of gunfire 11:15 p.m. Sunday. Investigators were still at the scene and Gilman Avenue was still closed when I was there around 6 a.m.

Gilman Avenue reopened around 9:30 a.m. Firefighters who were providing lights for the crime scene investigation were released at dawn.

The traffic signals at highways 88 and 395 were still not functioning this morning when I passed through town this morning. They were knocked out around 4:40 p.m. Sunday when a driver apparently had a seizure.

The Red Cross was called to help house the victims of a Sunday afternoon fire on Tribal lands around 1 p.m. A Johnson Lane man was helicoptered for treatment when gunpowder ignited while he was reloading ammo, burning his hands.

Winter is here and the weather will follow late tonight with a possibility of snow showers, but mostly wind, overnight along the Highway 395 corridor in Carson Valley.

Today would be a nice one to stock up on wood, because it’s going to get chilly later in the week. Expect a high today of 57 degrees under sunny skies and a light breeze.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com