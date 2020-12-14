The Dec. 14, 2020, R-C Morning Report

The Chichester Bear House was attracting visitors on Saturday.

Kurt Hildebrand

Genoa, Nev. — The Chichester Bear House was busy on Saturday night as residents in search of some Christmas cheer found some thanks to Roy Nisja, his son and grandson. Good luck finding Christmas lights in the stores. A random check of my usual sources have shown the pickings are pretty slim.

A Christmas parade is scheduled for Topaz Ranch Estates 4:30 p.m. Dec. 19 starting at the community center. I’ll make a run down there at some point during the week with my camera.

We’re on another three-week coronavirus pause, but the requirements haven’t changed, with public gatherings capped at 50 people or 25-percent capacity and private gatherings limited to 10 people from no more than two households.

The Pfizer vaccine should be arriving in Nevada pretty soon, as it cleared the Western States review on Sunday. It will be months before there are sufficient amounts of the two-shot vaccine for the general public.

Douglas County had 58 new coronavirus cases over the weekend, but no reported deaths. Only 18 recoveries were reported so we’re at 906 active cases as of Sunday night. There weren’t any new deaths reported in Douglas over the weekend.

We’ll see a break in the weather today with sunny skies and a high temperature near 40 degrees. The wind will pick up out of the north at 5 mph this afternoon. More precipitation is forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com