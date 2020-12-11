The Dec. 11, 2020, R-C Morning Report

The Share Your Holiday Food Drive is open in Minden.

Kurt Hildebrand

Genoa, Nev. — They’ve started collecting food for the annual Share Your Holiday Food Drive, which continues through 6 p.m. today at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden. Sponsored by Channel 2, the drive is a key source for donations to the Carson Valley Community Food Closet.

The Minden Bank of America reopened on Thursday morning after being closed for two weeks. According to a spokeswoman for the company, they are closing when they don’t have sufficient employees to keep the bank open.

The Douglas County School District confirmed three presumptive positive cases on Thursday affecting a small group of people at Douglas High and Scarselli Elementary schools. The district has reported 29 cases since Dec. 1.

Of the 10 Douglas County deaths attributed to the coronavirus, nine have been residents over the age of 70 with one man in his 40s. All three deaths were reported on Thursday were residents over the age of 70. On Thursday, the county had 821 active cases and 642 recoveries.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Lake Tahoe and the Sierra above 6,500 feet for tonight. If you plan to travel over Kingsbury, be prepared for rough weather over the weekend. Monitor Pass is being closed on Saturday.

Rain is likely tonight in Carson Valley with the snow level rising from 5,300 to 6,500 feet after midnight. Otherwise the day will be partly sunny with a high temperature near 49 degrees. The wind will be calm out of the west picking up to 5 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com