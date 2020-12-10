The Dec. 10, 2020, R-C Morning Report

The Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center is hosting the Gallery of Trees in the main hall.

Genoa, Nev. — Approval of the Douglas County master plan update took four hours on Wednesday, with both John Engels and Wes Rice voting in favor. Since both men will continue on the board, that bodes well for the plan’s future.

Since county commissioners only took one session to complete the master plan approval, the meetings set for today and Friday are cancelled. The approved plan should be online sometime today.

The inversion over the Valley had air quality climb into the unhealthy range for sensitive groups last night. A little bit of wind this evening should help clear that out a little.

There’s a big stack of coronavirus recoveries waiting out there in the wings somewhere, but last night was not the night as Douglas added 23 active cases to hit 831, with only nine recoveries.

Three-week stay-at-home orders for Alpine and El Dorado counties go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Mono County has been on one for three days. The three-week pause in Nevada expires on Monday, which means we should anticipate some changes in the Silver State.

I got word the Battle Born Mounted Posse will be riding at Jethro’s in the Gardnerville Ranchos 11:30 a.m. Saturday handing out beanie babies to children. They’ll also be out in Topaz Ranch Estates 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The chances for actual weather over the weekend went from slight to likely with rain likely on Saturday and Sunday. It might come mixed with a little snow, but don’t dust off the sled just yet.

Today and Friday will literally be the calm before the storm with a high of 51 degrees and the wind picking up out of the southwest at 5 mph. Nothing’s expected to arrive before 10 p.m. Friday night.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com