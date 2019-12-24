The Christmas Eve R-C Morning Report

Proof Santa's real came in the form of a Douglas County Sheriff's citation issued to the red-suited scofflaw in Douglas County.

writtenup

Genoa, Nev. — We have a Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer level Christmas Eve fog outside in parts of Carson Valley this morning. Slow down and take it easy.

A collision with injury was reported by the Nevada Highway Patrol in the northbound lanes of Highway 395 at Riverview as of 6:07 a.m. They were still working on it at 6:53 a.m. so be careful down that way.

Road controls are in effect at Lake Tahoe since the snow that fell on Monday and melted, stuck up high. The exception is Kingsbury Grade, which is clear.

Eastside Memorial Park will be putting out the rest of its Wreaths Across America at 9 a.m. today, if you’re interested in helping out.

The Record-Courier will be one of the Carson Valley businesses taking an early out today. We’re scheduled to close at noon, but if you need something email me.

The wind and weather has been playing havoc with Roy Nisja’s Bear House. He’s had to close up the garage door and the weekend’s windstorm forced him to make some repairs. He should have it open today and Christmas if you want to drive by 1366 Chichester Drive for a look.

It’s supposed to be mostly sunny out today with a high temperature of 39 degrees and the wind picking up to 5 mph in the afternoon, but it’s hard to predict what will happen with the fog. It could burn off by 10 a.m. or stick around for the next four days.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com