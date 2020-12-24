The Christmas Eve 2020 R-C Morning Report

This is my entry into the Holiday Space Lighting Contest of the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn over Carson Valley.

Kurt Hildebrand

Genoa, Nev. — A collision on Sunday night resulted in the deaths of two wild horses off East Valley Road. Horses Bently and Parker were struck by the driver of a pickup, who couldn’t see them in the dark night. You can find out more from the Pine Nut Wild Horse Advocates Facebook page.

Thirty years ago, Sheriff’s Lt. Al Baumruck asked me if I was going to be part of the problem in Stateline on New Year’s Eve or part of the solution. I wound up spending the night standing alongside Baumruck overlooking a huge New Year’s Eve crowd. With all the challenges our first responders face this season, let’s give them a Christmas gift by being part of the solution.

I made a trip to the store around 4 p.m. on Wednesday and it was a zoo. I would suggest doing whatever you have to do this Christmas Eve as early as possible, because I don’t expect things will be quieter today.

The Sierra west slope is under a winter storm warning while a winter weather advisory is in effect for the east slope, including Stateline and Markleeville. If you’re traveling this weekend, check road conditions and be careful.

Looking at the National Weather Service graphics, it’s pretty clear we might see some rain on Christmas evening, but no snow in the Valley until early on Boxing Day.

Today we’re looking at partly cloudy skies and a high temperature near 45 degrees. The wind will be calm before picking up out of the northwest around 5 mph.

The Morning Report will be dark on Christmas and New Year’s. I’ll probably be working on something, but I think I’m going to try and sleep in a couple of days, at least. If you need something in the paper Saturday, get it to me before noon today.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com