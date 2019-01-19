The Bible is a source of truth

Does truth even exist? There are many who believe that there is no absolute truth. I think that if we use common sense, which seems to be in short supply among many today. Truth exists in many forms. Mathematical truth, historical truth, physical truth, and other simple forms of truth do exist. What about truth concerning eternity and the principles of life?

Jesus made a bold and definitive statement in the book of John. John 14:6 Jesus said to him, "I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me. This statement recorded by the Apostle John who was an eye witness to the words of Jesus. This statement cannot be ignored. Either Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life or He was a liar. He either is the author of eternal life and true life while we are on earth or He is not

The bible tells us that everything we need for life and godliness is found in our knowledge of Jesus. II Peter 1: 2 Grace and peace be multiplied to you in the knowledge of God and of Jesus our Lord, 3 as His divine power has given to us all things that pertain to life and godliness, through the knowledge of Him who called us by glory and virtue, 4 by which have been given to us exceedingly great and precious promises, that through these you may be partakers of the divine nature, having escaped the corruption that is in the world through lust.

Jesus also said that the bible is truth.

John 17:17

Sanctify them by Your truth. Your word is truth.

John 1:1 In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.

14 And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we beheld His glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth.

Because Jesus was the Word, all spiritual and eternal truth is found only in Him.

Some observations about truth:

Truth is not subject to societal fluctuations.

Spiritual truth does not adjust to cultural influences.

Spiritual truth, life, and eternal principles do not change regardless of how we see them or try to manipulate them to fit our desires.

Those who are a law unto themselves will replace the eternal Word of God with temporary leadings to support their desire to be in control of their lives. Clouding their vision with selfish motivations that lead to a path of selfish ambitions and fueling uncontrolled appetites for fleshly desires.

Truth does not bend, waiver, compromise, or adjust. It is not fluid, flexible, or transient. It is steadfast, immovable, rock solid, and impenetrable.

If it is changed, diluted, compromised, crushed, moved, or altered in any way it no longer exist.

I encourage us all to be diligent not to attempt to change the truth of God's Word to fit our ideas of how things should be, but allow the eternal Word of God to change us into what God want for us.

Pastor Leo Kruger of Valley Christian Fellowship is a member of Carson Valley Ministers' Association.