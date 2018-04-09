The April 9 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Minden Town Manager Jenifer Davidson's last day was Friday. She started in her new position as assistant county manager this morning. Today also marks the beginning of the town's search for a new manager.

The Carson River crested at 2 a.m. at 4,280 cubic feet per second. To put that in perspective, the Jan. 10, 2017 flood that closed Cradlebaugh Bridge hit 8,430. The Feb. 11 flood saw 10,500 cubic feet per second flowing in the river just downstream from the bridge.

Road construction scheduled for the next four months will have us looking back fondly on the days when the river just closed a couple of roads for a day or two. We'll be dodging work on Highway 395, Kingsbury, Muller Lane, Dresslerville Road, Tillman Lane, Dump Road and Highway 88.

A man who was allegedly transporting five pounds of marijuana in three trash bags is scheduled to be arraigned today in Douglas County District Court. Andrew W. Riley was pulled over on Highway 395 in February. Pot may be legal in Nevada, but it's not that legal anywhere.

The wind returns on Tuesday as another set of storms are lined up to hit Carson Valley. Expect 20-35 mph winds gusting to 55 mph, or 60 in wind-prone areas, such as the entire southern Valley.

But for today, expect sunny skies, a high temperature of 72 degrees with the breeze picking up out of the east at 5 mph this afternoon.