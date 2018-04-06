The April 6 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. —A flood warning has been issued for the east, west and main stem of the Carson River starting today and lasting through 11 a.m. Sunday. Rain today and Saturday is expected to melt off the snowpack and drop it right into our laps. A wind advisory kicks off at 3 a.m. Saturday, so expect a blustery morning.

Centerville Road residents turned out on Thursday to ask commissioners to fix the drainage along their road before repaving. Centerville between Foothill Road and Highway 88 is scheduled for work next year. The road has closed pretty much every time it has rained.

If anything about the 178-unit Valley Knolls project should have been easy, it should have been the second reading of the ordinance on Thursday. It wasn't, but in the end, commissioners voted 4-1 to approve the project.

Testimony is expected to continue today in the trial of Gardnerville resident Donald Eby.

The rain has already started falling in Genoa at least. Expect a high temperature of 57 degrees with winds 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph. A quarter- to a half-inch of rain is expected to fall today.