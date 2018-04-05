The April 5 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The big event today is Douglas County's response to the grand jury report. Commissioners are scheduled to meet 1 p.m. today at the Douglas County Courthouse. There's a whole bunch of meeting on either side of that, including an update on county roadwork and a stack of project requests.

Firefighters were kept busy on Wednesday with a motor home fire down at the Riverview Mobile Home Park across Highway 395 from Ruhenstroth at 1:20 p.m. There was also a smoldering controlled burn they went to around 7 p.m.

And while there were fires in the Valley on Wednesday, that wasn't the cause of most of the smoky smell last night. That was a big controlled burn south of Highway 88 between Bear River Reservoir and the Mokelumne River in the 2004 Power Fire burn scar. The Eldorado National made some headway in burning 1,350 acres, if the smoke in the Valley was any indicator.

If there's such a thing as earthquake weather, Wednesday was an example. A 2.8 magnitude earthquake hit along Big Springs Road west of Holbrook Highlands 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Bathrooms will remain under the Minden gazebo, Minden Town Board members decided 3-2 on Wednesday night. They aren't handicapped accessible, yet, but they will be.

The jury watched a videotape of Donald Eby's interview with a Douglas County investigator on Wednesday. The prosecution continues to present its case today.

Forecasters are sticking to their flood watch for the weekend, predicting we could see as much as an inch of rain west of Highway 395 and more in the mountains.

At nearly 50 degrees out, it's pretty warm this morning, which is typical pre-storm weather. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature of 63. The wind will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.