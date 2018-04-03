The April 3 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A jury trial is scheduled to start this morning in District Court Department 2 for a man who's denying charges of coercion and substantial bodily harm. Donald Eby was arrested Jan. 3 after a woman was found running down the road in a bathrobe with zip ties around her wrists.

County commissioners continue working on the tentative budget 9 a.m. today at the historic Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St., Minden. They got through human resources on Monday.

Gardnerville Town Board members will be working on their budget and capital improvement plan at their meeting, which starts 4:30 p.m. today in the town hall, 1407 Main St.

A woman, who rolled her vehicle in the Pine Nuts near Bismark Peak, was rescued by Carson and Douglas searchers along with CareFlight about 9:30 a.m. Monday. The rollover reportedly occurred on Easter.

There was a collision at Centerville and Highway 88 on Sunday that resulted in one person being transported to Carson Valley Medical Center.

Sounds like Old Man Atmospheric River will be heading back for Western Nevada on Friday and Saturday. I don't know how much it will rain, but expect a couple of feet of wind for sure.

Expect sunny skies and a high of 64 degrees today, with the wind 5-10 mph in the afternoon.