The April 2 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Stateline is still a mess this morning, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation, with eastbound lanes open, but westbound traffic is being detoured around the casino core. According to the NV Energy site, power has been restored to all customers in Stateline.

Between that and the drainage work beginning this morning on Kingsbury Grade, expect some very grumpy drivers coming off the hill today.

I expect to hear from the California Highway Patrol today about the collision that killed four people south of Bridgeport on Friday night.

At 2.66 inches, this past month tied for the sixth-wettest since records started being kept in Minden in 1906. The top March was in 1995 when 5.17 inches fell during the month. We tied with 1983, according to National Weather Service records. To put it in perspective, 1991's Miracle March brought 2.64 inches of precipitation to Minden.

Today will see mostly sunny skies with a high near 64 degrees, and the wind out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.