The April 12 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Road controls are in effect on Kingsbury and on Highway 50 from the Clear Creek turnoff to the state line after it snowed last night. The snow started falling on Kingsbury at about 10 p.m. Carson Pass added 4 inches while Ebbetts Pass added 5 inches.

Closing Highway 395 to high profile vehicles resulted in Highway 395 just closing when a big rig tried to make a U-turn at about 2 p.m. and got stuck. It took about an hour and a half to clear the road again. Campers, trailers and trucks still aren't allowed on the highway from the state line to Bishop.

It's Business Showcase Thursday in Gardnerville today. Located at the Community and Senior Center on Waterloo Lane, the showcase is open 3-6 p.m., and is a great way for customers to find out what Carson Valley has to offer.

I checked out the new voting machines at old Courthouse on Wednesday. Because it compares my signature with the one on the voter rolls, I'm not going to be able to get away with the squiggle I use at the grocery store.

We got about a half-inch of snow in Genoa, and the wind is still blowing, which will be the case for most of the day. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 44 degrees. The wind will be out of the northwest at 15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.