The April 11 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — More than 200 people turned out for a workshop on the draft Johnson Lane drainage plan on Tuesday night in Minden. The plan is online at douglascountynv.gov. The plan could go to commissioners for approval in June. Here’s the link: http://www.douglascountynv.gov/1155/Flash-Flooding

It's only two months until the June 12 primary election and the new election machines are being unveiled 6 p.m. tonight in the historic Douglas County Courthouse.

The planning commission meeting on the Valley Knolls apartments north of Sunridge was postponed until the May meeting. However, planning commissioners did approve the permit for the Candy Dance statue in Genoa.

Recommended Stories For You

Muller Lane is scheduled to close for work on the West Fork bridge on Monday. I'm predicting a pretty severe road work season this year.

We had a peak wind gust of 47 mph at the Airport 1:35 p.m. Tuesday and a 50 mph gust in Fish Springs about an hour later. The wind advisory remains in effect through 11 p.m. today.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Sierra around Lake Tahoe above 5,000 feet from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday, so be careful going over the passes.

Expect increasingly cloudy skies today with the wind out of the southwest 10-20 mph increasing to 20-30 mph with gusts of up to 50 mph. Rain showers will begin around the evening commute and could turn to snow tonight as the wind dies down.