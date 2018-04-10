The April 10 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The state awarded a $1.125 million contract on Monday to build the Centerville roundabout. That work is supposed to start in April and close the intersection for two weeks.

I Googled circumferential burn regarding the East Fork firefighter who was hurt putting out the hay truck on Monday. The skin in those cases is burned across the entire circumference of his leg, which can affect circulation and requires surgery. Here's wishing a speedy recovery.

The wind's supposed to pick up around 11 a.m. this morning as a new storm breezes its way into Western Nevada. Keep in mind the weather doesn't wear a watch. We could see some 60 mph gusts, but hopefully most of the shingles that were going to go have already left.

Recommended Stories For You

We could see some power outages across the Valley before the wind finally slows down on Wednesday night. My advice is to keep hitting that save button.

Douglas County commissioners will wrap up their six-day tentative budget session starting at 9 a.m. today. They've reserved seven hours for work today. Commissioners meet at the historic Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St., in Minden.

The budget session sent planning commissioners down the block to the CVIC Hall, where they'll discuss a request to build apartments as part of the 178-unit Valley Knolls project north of Sunridge. That got final approval from commissioners last week.

Planning commissioners kick off the meeting at 1:15 p.m. with a request to install a statue of Candy Dance founder Lillian Virgin Finnegan at the corner of Nixon and Main streets in Genoa.

The sale of Kingsbury Middle School goes before Douglas County school board trustees 4 p.m. today. The school has been closed for 10 years and will require a little tender loving care before it sells. Trustees meet at the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority in Stateline. They'll also be discussing the school district budget.