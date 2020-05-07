Testing begins Monday for Douglas residents

Asymptomatic testing for the coronavirus will begin Monday for the 580 Douglas residents who signed up.

County commissioners and the Douglas County Board of Health will meet jointly at 1 p.m. Friday to discuss procedures to begin opening Douglas businesses.

Despite adding another coronavirus case on Tuesday, Douglas is still at the lowest percentage of active cases in the four counties covered by Carson City Health and Human Services, with only three.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that a Douglas man in his 20s tested positive for the virus. Douglas has had 22 cases and 19 recoveries since the first reported case in the county on March 12. No deaths of Douglas County residents have been reported.

On Tuesday night, there were five people hospitalized with the virus. Health officials are not saying where the hospitalized patients are from, citing confidentiality.

Carson City continues to have the largest number of total cases with 51 total and 21 active, in addition to a death. Three more Carson residents were reported to have tested positive for the disease on Tuesday. The capital continues to have more recoveries than active cases.

Lyon County has more active cases than recoveries, with 35 total and 20 active. Storey County has yet to report a single case of the virus.