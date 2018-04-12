Tesla offers opportunity to high school students

Full-time employment, attending college and a low cost of living would fulfill most every high school senior's dream when thinking about the future.

Tesla representative Chris Reilly announced said dream opportunity to Douglas High School students Monday.

Reilly discussed plans for Tesla and its new program that allows high school graduates to earn money while working toward an associates degree, receive special living accommodations at a rate below market value and a shuttle to and from the factory.

Reilly said Tesla's Manufacturing Development Program is designed around approximately 18 months, or the length in which it takes students to complete their degree, but with opportunities for growth.

"This program is not something short-term, such as an internship, but a long-term opportunity should students decide to stay within the company," said Reilly. "The goal is to get graduates and individuals thinking of a career and their future."

Douglas High School seniors Jack Halligan and Soleile Robles were eager to sign up for the program.

"Everything is basically set up for you," said Robles. "They want to help you get your life together and started."

Senior Michael Martin plans to go into electrical engineering at the University of Nevada, Reno, and said he thinks the program would be a perfect fit for him.

"I think it's a great opportunity, and for them to open it up to students to get started working while going to college if they want is great," said Martin.

"It's great to get them excited like this," added Martin's mother, Michelle. "Douglas does a great job of reaching out to kids and getting them interested, especially when it comes to STEM."

Reilly said the program is not available at the University of Nevada, Reno, at this time, however something might be offered in the future.

The program is being offered at Western Nevada College and Truckee Meadows Community College.

"It's still new. This is the year we're really building on the program," said Reilly.

Applicants who wish to take advantage of this opportunity must be 18 years old as of June 1, said Reilly.

For more information, contact Tesla's Workforce Development and Education Programs representative Chris Reilly, creilly@tesla.com.