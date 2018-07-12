Teens follow in footsteps of Mormon pioneers

About 150 teenagers dressed in period costume took off for Carson Pass where they will spend two days trekking across the Sierra in a re-enactment of the Mormon pioneers migration.

The teenagers met Thursday morning at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where they and some 250-500-pound replica handcarts containing their gear will make their way across the mountains, just as their ancestors crossed the Rockies.

"The kids have spent weeks preparing their costumes and going on practice hikes to make sure they are physically ready," said Stephanie Christensen, who handles public affairs for the church. "It should prove to be a physically, mentally, and emotionally rewarding challenge."

"The idea is that the kids will learn that they can do hard things and gain a great appreciation for their heritage and for the sacrifices these pioneers made," she said.