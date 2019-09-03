Teaching assistant receives Betts scholarship

An ASPIRE Academy High School teacher’s assistant recently received one of the Douglas County School District’s most prestigious awards.

Caitlin Herald was presented with the Dr. F. Gregory Betts Education Foundation Honorarium Scholarship by Doris Betts on Aug. 13.

Herald is pursuing her master degree in education and is completing her student teaching within the district.

Betts was the Douglas superintendent of schools from 1979-1992.

During his leadership he began the first Professional Development Center and was a staunch believer in the power of continuous improvement for teachers and instructional leaders.

Betts’ family began the scholarship to support the efforts of district employees, who are working toward the attainment of either a doctorate or master’s degree in curriculum and instruction.

The Honorarium has been awarded annually.

“Herald, continues to be an asset to our school district and is truly committed to the success of all students,” school officials said. “We are excited to celebrate Herald’s dedication to education.”

The district thanked Doris Betts and the Betts Family for their continued support.