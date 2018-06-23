Taylor Creek opens for the season

The Taylor Creek Visitor Center has opened for the 2018 season, according to the Great Basin Institute and the U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.

Residents and visitors are invited to come and stroll the beautiful trails along Taylor Creek where sightings of song birds, beavers, and an abundance of wildflowers are a common theme.

This summer launches a new partnership between the Great Basin Institute and the Taylor Creek Visitor Center. The environmental nonprofit now serves as the interpretive association for the center, offering visitor services and educational programs for the public.

"We are excited to build upon a lasting relationship that started 18 years ago for the purpose of improving the public experience within the national forest," said Jerry Keir, Executive Director of the Great Basin Institute.

This year's event calendar is packed with fun filled programs for the whole family. Including guided interpretive walks, Friday night summer speaker series at the Lake of the Sky Amphitheater, and the Annual Wild Tahoe Weekend Festival in June as well as the Fall Fish Festival in the fall. The visitor center is also a central stop for backcountry permits, forest maps, field guides, and of course – friendly information.

Taylor Creek is located less than a mile north of Camp Richardson on Highway 89, and hours of operation are 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The center opens seven days a week starting in July.

For more information call (530) 543-2656.