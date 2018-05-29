Tara Addeo named R-C publisher

Senior Business Development Manager Tara Addeo has been named associate publisher of The Record-Courier.

Addeo is a 27-year resident of Carson Valley, having raised three daughters here with her husband of 40 years, Ed.

"I am incredibly honored to be a part of the greatest community in the country, and I will continue to support and connect with our residents and customers," she said.

She has served as president of Families for Effective Autism Treatment, and is vice president of The Family Support Council.

She is also chairwoman of Main Street Gardnerville's organizational committee and presides on the board of directors.

In 2016, she received the Silver Star Award from the Nevada Press Association, a statewide award which recognizes one noneditorial person a year.

Recommended Stories For You

As a Sierra Nevada Media Group account manager, she regularly earned first or second place for her selling strategies in digital advertising year after year. She continues to strive to build consistent solid relationships with clients. She has consistently maintained top sales honors through her five years with the company.

Most recently, she was key in organizing the first Carson Valley's Most Remarkable Women event, which was Thursday.

"Recognizing the Remarkable Women who reside in our valley is truly one of the most memorable experiences I have had," she said. "The luncheon was a testament to all the special women who reside here."

"The women I know aren't looking for recognition, they do it because they want to."

Addeo was instrumental in launching the Best of Carson Valley's Luncheon four years ago.

"We have amazing businesses here and they should be given the recognize they deserve," she said.