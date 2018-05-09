Tanker truck spill forces Alpine evacuations

A toxic tanker truck spill has resulted in the evacuation of the vicinity of Woodfords Junction in Alpine County.

According to the county, the sheriff's office and Eastern Alpine Fire have cleared homes and businesses near the area.

Highway 88 is closed to westbound traffic at Upper Immigrant Trail and to eastbound traffic at Pickett's Junction.

Lower Alpine County residents may still access the Mesa area and Hung-A-Lel-Ti.

Diamond Valley Road is open.

Traffic on Highway 89 south of Woodfords Junction is prohibited from Diamond Valley Road north.

As of 2 p.m., there was no estimated time when residents will be allowed back in their homes.

A hazardous materials team was scheduled to arrive at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the California High Patrol, the truck overturned at around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The truck's cab was crushed and burned, and the tank ripped open and "corrosive and toxic substance" released. Rescuers had to back away from the truck due to the hazardous material.

Woodfords residents and business were asked to shelter in place and Highway

Nevada was notified that Highway 88 was closed.

A helicopter flew over the accident scene looking for the driver or some information about what was inside the truck.

There is no report on whether the driver survived the wreck or if anyone has been affected by fumes from the incident.